NUTRITION DRINKS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

The global Nutrition Drinksmarket is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nutrition Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Nutrition Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nutrition Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nutrition Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nutrition Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Boost

Core Power

EAS

Gatorade

Joint Juice

Muscle Milk

Naturade

Orgain

Special K

Svelte

Market size by Product

Type I

Type II

Market size by End User

Application 1

Application 2

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

