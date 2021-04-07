Opportunities in the Western European Bakery and Cereals Sector: Analysis of opportunities offered by high growth economies

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s bakery & cereal sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The report includes –

– The Western Europe bakery & cereals sector was valued at US$139,429.1 million in 2017.

– Of the eleven categories, bread & rolls held the largest share with a value sales of US$54,948.3 million in 2017.

– Food & Drink Specialists was the leading distribution channels with a value share of 43.5% for bakery & cereal products in the Western Europe region in 2017.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the bakery & cereals sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

– Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of bakery & cereals categories across the key countries in the region.

– High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

– Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

– Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for bakery & cereals across the key countries in the region, in 2017. It covers these distribution channels – Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers, Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs, ‘Dollar Stores’ and Other retailers.

– Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various packaging materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (units) of bakery & cereals.

Companies Mentioned:

Mulino Bianco

Warburton`s

Golden Toast

Bimbo

Kingsmill

Pasquier

Harry`s

Coppenrath & Wiese

Lieken

Hovis

