Parkinson’s Disease: Epidemiology Market Forecast to 2026

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorder in the elderly, affecting 1-2% of individuals ages 65 years and older worldwide. PD is associated with motor symptoms involving bradykinesia, rest tremor, rigidity, and postural disturbances, as well as non-motor symptoms including hyposmia, rapid eye movements, sleep behavior disorder, and depression. Age, genetics, sex, and environmental exposure to pesticides increase the risk of developing PD. Conditions such as depression and anxiety have been identified as comorbidities in PD.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2137065

For this analysis, GlobalData epidemiologists utilized peer-reviewed studies to construct the 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD in the 7MM. GlobalData epidemiologists used a consistent methodology across the 7MM to allow for meaningful comparisons of the epidemiological characteristics of PD in each of the 7MM. Additionally, the forecast provided a detailed segmentation of the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD for each country by age, sex, and clinical staging, thereby providing a comprehensive view of PD in the 7MM.

In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD will increase from 2,284,022 cases in 2016 to 2,858,608 cases in 2026, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.52% per year. When examining the AGR by individual market, GlobalData forecasts that all markets will see an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD during the forecast period. Since GlobalData epidemiologists held the prevalence constant throughout the forecast period for most population groups, the observed differences in growth are driven primarily by changes in the underlying population dynamics of each market.

Scope

– The Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pancreatic cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends for Parkinson’s disease (PD) in the 7MM. It also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of PD segmented by age (18 years and older) and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by Hoehn and Yahr (HY) clinical staging (Stages I, II, III, IV, and V) at diagnosis.

– The Parkinson’s disease epidemiology forecast report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Forecast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent, and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to buy

The Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast report will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global PD market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global PD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for PD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of PD population by clinical stages.

Major Point From Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Parkinson’s Disease: Executive Summary 4

2.1 Related Reports 5

2.2 Upcoming Reports 6

3 Epidemiology 7

3.1 Disease Background 7

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities 7

3.3 Global and Historical Trends 8

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2137065

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]