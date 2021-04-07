Pet Insurance Market Overview by Petplan UK (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan, North America(Allianz), Hartville Group

The Global Pet Insurance Market was valued at $75 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $112 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.71% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pet Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and sub-sectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pet Insurance market.

Pet Insurance Market split by Type:

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Pet Insurance Market split by Application:

Dog

Cat

Other Pet

Pet Insurance Market split by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Leading players of Pet Insurance Market including:

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

