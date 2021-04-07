Power Cords and Extension Cords Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

Overview for “Power Cords and Extension Cords Market” Research Report Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Extension cords, also known as power extenders or extension leads, are longer power cords that are used to supply electrical energy to portable electrical equipment or appliances located up to hundreds of feet away from a main power source.

Equipment such as construction machinery, sound and lighting equipment, emergency medical defibrillators and electrical power tools are often used in locations without a convenient power source, and extension cords are thus used to supply the current to the equipment. Extension cords are only designed for temporary usage, and not as a means of permanent or long-term power supply.

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countries‘power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The threat of this industry is wireless technology which could be a major trend in the future. At the present time the threat of substitutes for power cords or their components is low. The power cord is a relatively cheap part of the end product for most buyers.The fluctuation of copper price will affect the cost and price of the power cords product.The gross margin is the same. Although power cords & extension cords industry still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

The worldwide market for Power Cords & Extension Cords is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.7% over the next five years, will reach 5190 million US$ in 2024, from 5750 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Power Cords & Extension Cords in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Volex

Longwell

I-SHENG

Electri-Cord

HL TECHNOLOGY

Feller

Quail Electronics

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

CHING CHENG

Prime Wire & Cable

AURICH

Queenpuo

CEP

Yunhuan Electronics

Coleman Cable

HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

StayOnline

Yung Li

MEGA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVC and Rubber

Halogen-free

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Appliances

Computers and Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

