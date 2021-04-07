Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices/Systems Market to Perceive Substantial Growth At High CAGR By 2025

Pulmonary drug delivery devices/systems market exhibits potential growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth are technological advancements, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing healthcare expenditure of therapeutic devices by developed countries across the globe. Additionally, uses of respiratory care devices as a part of home healthcare also fuels the market growth.

Pulmonary drug delivery devices or systems includes devices for delivering drugs through medical devices such as inhalers and nebulizers in patients with respiratory illnesses such as asthma. The devices are based on diverse delivery mechanisms, and consist of types of drug formulations. Asthma, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis and Cystic Fibrosis are major respiratory diseases which require the use of drug delivery devices in case of emergency as well.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The key players influencing the market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, 3M,AstraZeneca,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ,Aerogen Ltd.,Hovione, Hantel Technologies, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd. and others.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by increasing number of patients with COPD and asthma and rising demand for respiratory care devices. Moreover, urge of new product development and expansion of product portfolio by manufacturers in the US also drives the market. In Asia Pacific, India, China and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the market. Rising environment pollution, high prevalence of respiratory disease and aging population are key driver of the market. In India, prevalence of COPD is high. Asthma is one of the major health concerns among the geriatric population.

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices/systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pulmonary drug delivery devices/systems market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall pulmonary drug delivery devices/systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.