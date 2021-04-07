Rice Cultivation Equipment Market: Global Market Size, Market Share, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Rice Cultivation Equipment Market 2026″, which gives insights into Rice Cultivation Equipment in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2026. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

The global rice cultivation equipment market is expected to witness a notable growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Agricultural equipment has seen an increased investment opportunity in the agricultural sector. Farming or agricultural equipment has made the life of farmers easier. Previously, farmers were accustomed spending the entire day as well as night on the farm, physically doing every task, from plowing farm to harvesting the crops. Nowadays, on the other hand, mechanization in farming has enriched the agricultural yield by increasing the proficiency of various farming activities. Growth in the income levels of farmers have boosted the demand for these equipment. Machines and tools used in rice cultivation are a combination of traditional hand tools and mechanized equipment. The application of modern rice cultivation techniques, including mechanization has been a key to improving rice production.

Leading Players:

Major players in the rice cultivation equipment market include Kubota Corporation, ISEKI & CO. LTD, Yanmar Agricultural Equipment (China) Co., Ltd, CLASS KGaA mbH, Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd., CHANGFA IMP & EXP CO., LTD, Shandong Fuerwo Agricultural Equipment Co., Ltd., Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Amisy Machinery, and Redlands Ashlyn Motors PLC among others.

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Rice Cultivation Equipment Market

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Rice Cultivation Equipment products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

