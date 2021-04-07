Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market 2019

Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) is a medical electrical stimulation therapy that is used to treat long-term bowel control and bladder control symptoms through the modulation of nerves controlling the lower urinary tract and pelvic floor.

The external SNS device is one of the fastest growing product segments in the global sacral nerve stimulation market. Although there is just one external device available in the market, it is FDA approved and has the CE mark. However, this device is completely new to the market in APAC as implantable SNS devices are more popular compared with external SNS devices. With the introduction of new SNS devices by companies such as Nuvectra and Axonics Modulation Technologies, this segment is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

The hospitals segment was the highest revenue contributing segment in the sacral nerve stimulation market. The complexity of the device, the need for technical expertise, and high procedure cost are some of the factors that will promote the increased adoption of SNS devices in hospitals.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

St. Jude Medical

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Nuvectra

Cogentix Medical

Cyberonics

Uroplasty, Inc

Neuropace

IntraPace, Inc

Codman & Shurtleff, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Implantable SNS

External SNS

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sacral Nerve Stimulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sacral Nerve Stimulation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

