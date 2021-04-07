Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

0
Press Release

Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) is a medical electrical stimulation therapy that is used to treat long-term bowel control and bladder control symptoms through the modulation of nerves controlling the lower urinary tract and pelvic floor.

The external SNS device is one of the fastest growing product segments in the global sacral nerve stimulation market. Although there is just one external device available in the market, it is FDA approved and has the CE mark. However, this device is completely new to the market in APAC as implantable SNS devices are more popular compared with external SNS devices. With the introduction of new SNS devices by companies such as Nuvectra and Axonics Modulation Technologies, this segment is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

The hospitals segment was the highest revenue contributing segment in the sacral nerve stimulation market. The complexity of the device, the need for technical expertise, and high procedure cost are some of the factors that will promote the increased adoption of SNS devices in hospitals.
In 2018, the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sacral Nerve Stimulation development in United States, Europe and China.

 

The key players covered in this study
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
St. Jude Medical
Axonics Modulation Technologies
Nuvectra
Cogentix Medical
Cyberonics
Uroplasty, Inc
Neuropace
IntraPace, Inc
Codman & Shurtleff, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Implantable SNS
External SNS

Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sacral Nerve Stimulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sacral Nerve Stimulation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

