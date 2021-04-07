Smart Home M2M Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Smart Home M2M Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Home M2M Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (AT&TBritish GasCiscoChina MobileHoneywell InternationalComcastEmersonVodafoneChina TelecomChina UnicomGoogleSamsungNETGEARHaierBoschElectroluxLGPanasonic)

A smart home comprises of an internal network, home automation, and intelligent control. It is equipped with advanced and automated digital devices, home appliances, and equipment that are interconnected to each other. This facilitates sophisticated monitoring and control over the building’s functions. Smart home devices perform three major actions — remote status checks, remote information, and remote control — to implement any action from a remote location.

Scope of the Global Smart Home M2M Market Report

This report studies the Smart Home M2M market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Home M2M market by product type and applications/end industries.

During 2017, the energy management and climate control systems segment dominated the smart home M2M market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Factors such as the penetration of wireless internet and the growing awareness of cloud services among consumers are the major contributors to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

In this smart home M2M market forecast study, analysts have estimated the EMEA to be the fastest growing region in the global smart home M2M market during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of high-speed wireless networks and increased smartphone penetration have contributed significantly to the growth of the smart home M2M market share and smart home M2M market value in the region.

The global Smart Home M2M market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Home M2M.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Home M2M Market Segment by Manufacturers

AT&T

British Gas

Cisco

China Mobile

Honeywell International

Comcast

Emerson

Vodafone

China Telecom

China Unicom

Google

Samsung

NETGEAR

Haier

Bosch

Electrolux

LG

Panasonic

Global Smart Home M2M Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Home M2M Market Segment by Type

Wireless

Wired

Global Smart Home M2M Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Management and Climate Control

Security and Access Control

Home Appliances

Lighting Control

Home Entertainment

Healthcare Systems

Other

