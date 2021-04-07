Smart Oilfield Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global Smart Oilfield Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Oilfield Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Baker Hughes, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Halliburton Corporation, Honeywell International, Schlumberger Ltd, Accenture, Kongsberg Gruppen, Microseismic, National Oilwell Varco, Paradigm, Pason Systems, Petrolink, Redline Communications Group, Rockwell Automation, Shell, Siemens, Weatherford)
Smart oilfield involves the application of advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to increase the E&P efficiency of oil and gas. In an era of ever-growing energy demand and depletion of “easy oil,” smart oilfields facilitate in maximizing oilfield recovery by reducing downtime.
Scope of the Global Smart Oilfield Market Report
This report studies the Smart Oilfield market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Oilfield market by product type and applications/end industries.
The services segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue.
The Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil due to the constant demand from countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deepwater exploration activities are the some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.
The global Smart Oilfield market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Oilfield.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Oilfield Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Smart Oilfield Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Smart Oilfield Market Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Smart Oilfield Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Onshore
Offshore
