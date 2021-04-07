STAINLESS STEEL FORGINGS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Stainless Steel Forgings Market 2018
This report studies the global Stainless Steel Forgings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stainless Steel Forgings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
PCC Forged Products
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
Forge Products Corporation
The Reserve Group
Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.
Accurate Steel Forgings
Investacast
Sinteris
Sintex A/S
Scot Forge
Canada Forgings Inc.
Ecosteel
Clifford-Jacobs Forging
Al Metals&Forge Group
Anderson Shumaker Company
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cold/Hot Forged Parts
Castings
Sintered Parts
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Industrial Application
AeroSpace Application
Automotive Application
Building & Consturction Application
Consumer Goods
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market Research Report 2018
1 Stainless Steel Forgings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stainless Steel Forgings
1.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Cold/Hot Forged Parts
1.2.3 Castings
Sintered Parts
1.3 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Stainless Steel Forgings Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Industrial Application
1.3.3 AeroSpace Application
1.3.4 Automotive Application
1.3.5 Building & Consturction Application
1.3.6 Consumer Goods
1.4 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Stainless Steel Forgings (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 PCC Forged Products
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 PCC Forged Products Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Forge Products Corporation
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Forge Products Corporation Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 The Reserve Group
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 The Reserve Group Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd. Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Accurate Steel Forgings
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Accurate Steel Forgings Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Investacast
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Investacast Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
