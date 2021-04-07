STAINLESS STEEL FORGINGS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Stainless Steel Forgings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Stainless Steel Forgings Market 2018

This report studies the global Stainless Steel Forgings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Stainless Steel Forgings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

PCC Forged Products

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Forge Products Corporation

The Reserve Group

Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Accurate Steel Forgings

Investacast

Sinteris

Sintex A/S

Scot Forge

Canada Forgings Inc.

Ecosteel

Clifford-Jacobs Forging

Al Metals&Forge Group

Anderson Shumaker Company

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cold/Hot Forged Parts

Castings

Sintered Parts

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial Application

AeroSpace Application

Automotive Application

Building & Consturction Application

Consumer Goods

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market Research Report 2018

1 Stainless Steel Forgings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stainless Steel Forgings

1.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Cold/Hot Forged Parts

1.2.3 Castings

Sintered Parts

1.3 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Stainless Steel Forgings Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 AeroSpace Application

1.3.4 Automotive Application

1.3.5 Building & Consturction Application

1.3.6 Consumer Goods

1.4 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Stainless Steel Forgings (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Stainless Steel Forgings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 PCC Forged Products

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 PCC Forged Products Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Forge Products Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Forge Products Corporation Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 The Reserve Group

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 The Reserve Group Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd. Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Accurate Steel Forgings

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Accurate Steel Forgings Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Investacast

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Stainless Steel Forgings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Investacast Stainless Steel Forgings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

