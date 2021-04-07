Tonic Water Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

— Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.

Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.

The worldwide market for Tonic Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tonic Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fever Tree

Dr Pepper Snapple

Whole Foods

Sodastream

Watson Group

Fentimans

Nestlé

Seagram’s

White Rock

Hansen’s

Stirrings

East Imperial

Thomas Henry

Shasta Tonic Water

Bradleys Tonic

Q Drinks

1724 Tonic Water

El Guapo

Tom’s Handcrafted

Jack Rudy Cocktail

Johnstonic

Haber’s Tonic Syrup

Bermondsey Tonic Water

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regular Tonic Water

Diet Tonic Water

Slimline Tonic Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Online Retailers

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tonic Water Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Regular Tonic Water

1.2.2 Diet Tonic Water

1.2.3 Slimline Tonic Water

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarket

1.3.2 Online Retailers

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Fever Tree

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Fever Tree Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Dr Pepper Snapple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Whole Foods

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Whole Foods Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sodastream

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sodastream Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Watson Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Watson Group Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fentimans

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fentimans Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nestlé

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Tonic Water Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nestlé Tonic Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

