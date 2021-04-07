Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Track and Trace Solutions Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

In distribution and logistics of many types of products, track and trace or tracking and tracing, concerns a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, North America dominated the global healthcare track and trace solutions market in 2015. The large share of this region can be attributed to presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities & pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing investments by leading players and respective government agencies in the region.

There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

Some major players catering to the track and trace solutions market are Axway; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Optel Vision; TraceLink, Inc.; Adents International; Antares Vision srl; Siemens AG; Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH; ACG Worldwide; and Systech, Inc. There are various small and large manufacturers offering products for tracking and tracing applications, resulting in intense competition among vendors. The vendors are increasing their focus on strategic partnerships with their consumers and are collaborating with other vendors in the sector. Mergers and acquisitions is another major strategy applied by vendors to get maximum revenue share in this sector. For instance, in June 2016, Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organization, announced global partnership with SEA Vision, Marchesini, and TraceLink to introduce new serialization capabilities.

The global Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at 1380 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3470 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Track and Trace Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Track and Trace Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Track and Trace Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Axway Inc

Adents Internationa

Optel Vision

Mettler-Toledo International

Systech

TraceLink

Antares Vision

Xyntek

Sea Vision Srl

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

ACG Worldwide

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Systems

Software Solution

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Track and Trace Solutions Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Track and Trace Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Track and Trace Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Track and Trace Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Track and Trace Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Track and Trace Solutions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

