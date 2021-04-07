Transmission Fluid Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Transmission Fluids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Transmission Fluids market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global Transmission Fluids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The transmission fluid in vehicles help in keeping metal parts inside the gear box from grinding down. It is also useful in keeping the different parts of the transmission cool. Transmission fluids protects metal parts from wearing down while they are rub against each other. Traditional transmission fluid is made using crude oil and reshaping the hydrocarbons according to the vehicle.

Top key Players:

BASF SE, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell plc, The Lubrizol Corporation, TOTAL S.A.

The reports cover key developments in the Transmission Fluids market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type:

Automatic

Manual

On the basis of the Base Oil:

Mineral oil

Synthetic oil

Semi-synthetic oil

On the basis of the Application:

Passenger vehicle

Heavy-duty vehicle

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report analyzes factors affecting Transmission Fluids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Transmission Fluids market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Transmission Fluids companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

