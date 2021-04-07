Travel and Expense Management Systems Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.

In 2018, the global Travel and Expense Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

Apptricity Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Basware

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Infor

Coupa Software

Trippeo Technologies

Certify

Journyx

Xero

Harvest

Ariett

Abila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3993139-global-travel-and-expense-management-systems-market-size

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Travel and Expense Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Travel and Expense Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.3 Government & Defense

1.5.4 Energy & Utilities

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Telecom & IT

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size

2.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel and Expense Management Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel and Expense Management Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Apptricity Corp.

12.2.1 Apptricity Corp. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Apptricity Corp. Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apptricity Corp. Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE (Concur)

12.3.1 SAP SE (Concur) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE (Concur) Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP SE (Concur) Recent Development

12.4 Basware

12.4.1 Basware Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Basware Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Basware Recent Development

12.5 Expensify

12.5.1 Expensify Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development

12.6 Chrome River Technologies

12.6.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Infor

12.7.1 Infor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Infor Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3993139-global-travel-and-expense-management-systems-market-size

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)