TREKKING GEAR GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025
iCrowd Newswire – May 3, 2019
Hiking gear is the equipment taken on outdoor walking trips. Hiking is usually divided into day-hikes and multiple-day hikes, called backpacking, trekking, and walking tours. The equipment selected varies according to the duration, distance, planned activities, and the environment.
The global Trekking Gearmarket is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Trekking Gear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Trekking Gear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Trekking Gear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Trekking Gear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Trekking Gear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
The North Face
Marmont Mountain
Black Diamond
Arc’teryx
Marmot
Mountain Hardwear
Kelty
MontBell
AMG Group
Big Agnes
Sierra Designs
Force Ten
Skandika
Snugpak
Paddy Pallin
Market size by Product
Hiking Apparel
Hiking Shoes
Hiking Equipment
Others
Market size by End User
Outdoor climbing
Hiking plains
Daily use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Trekking Gear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Trekking Gear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Trekking Gear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Trekking Gear submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
