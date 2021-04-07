Vascular stents market to Grow at CAGR of 7.8% through 2023

Global Vascular Stents Market – Overview

Vascular stents are tiny tube like medical devices which are places into blood vessels or arteries to open the blockage in the vessels. Vascular stent is the valuable tool for the treatment of the different coronary diseases. Vascular stents are used to widen the narrow vessels so as to minimize the chances of heart attack and chest pain. This stents are prepared from variety of material. According to the WHO, approximately 18 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2014. Increasing number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is responsible for the driving the market. Additionally, globally 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight whereas 13% were obese. Technological advances and increasing obese population is also contributed in the growth of the market. Other advantages like low risk of infection and short recovery time will also drive the market. However availability of alternative therapy and high cost of ventricular stents may restrain the growth of the market.

Global Vascular Stents Market – Competitive Analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Medtronic, Plc (UK), Cook Medical (US), Biotronik se & co. kg (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cordis (US), Lombard Medical Technologies (UK), Translumina GmbH (Germany), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Vascular Concepts (India), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Vascular Stents Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Many companies are focusing on research and development activity to improve the vascular stent products. Major companies are focusing on the development of biodegradable stents to overcome the disadvantages of other available stents. Some major has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market.

Abbott Laboratories is one of the leading healthcare company headquartered in US. In June 2016, FDA has approved the Absorb bioresorbable Stent for heart. This stents is completely dissolve in the body and used in the treatment of heart complications. Company’s Esprit bioresorbable vascular scaffold is under clinical trials.

December, 2016 – Lombard Medical and MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced strategic partnership and investment agreement. This partnership allowed Lombard Medical to accelerate commercialization in global market with its two key products i.e Aorfix and Altura AAA. Aorfix, the only stent graft to hold global approvals to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) with aortic neck angles up to 900, and Altura, a highly innovative stent graft that offers a simple and predictable treatment option for standard abdominal aortic aneurysms anatomy.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global manufacturer and developer of medical devices headquartered in US. PROMUS Element Plus Stent, REBEL Stent System, SYNERGY Stent are some of the major products of the company. In 2014, company has launched Promus PREMIER Everolimus-eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System in Asia Pacific region. In 2015, worldwide sales of the company’s drug-eluting coronary stents were $1.074 billion as compared to $1.151 billion during 2014.

Medtronic is a medical device manufacturer headquartered in UK. It is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development company. In 2015 company has develop Stent Graft System System for Endovascular Repair of Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms. Earlier company’s Resolute Drug-Eluting Stent has shown a very good performance in Diabetic Patients with Heart Disease. Medtronic market was increased by 7% in 2016 compared to 2015.

Cook Medical is an US headquartered company involved in the manufacturing of the medical devices. Approach, Bird’s Nest, Advance are some of the major product of the company.

Global Vascular Stents Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global vascular stents market is segmented into four regions. Of which North America commands market for vascular stents due to increasing obese population in North America is the major factor for the growth of the market. Beside this increasing people suffering from various cardiovascular diseases and lack of exercise also contributed in the growth of the market. Europe accounts second largest vascular stents market. While Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to rapid development in technology and a huge patient suffering from different vascular diseases. However, The Middle East and Africa has the lowest market for medical robotics because of limited development in medical field.

