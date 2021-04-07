Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2025 to Grow At A Robust CAGR – Welch Allyn, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Nonin Medical, SunTech Medical, Masimo, Contec Medical Systems

The global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The measurement of vital signs helps detect or monitor medical problems, and can be measured in a medical setting, home, or at the site of medical emergency. Rising demand for home healthcare devices and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and other chronic disease drive the market growth. Furthermore, the market growth is also influenced by lifestyle changes, and technological advancement in wearable and hand-held medical devices. However, competition among key players restrains the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vital signs monitoring devices mainly track vital parameters of the body such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. These devices determine the changes in these parameters helping the healthcare provider to decide the line of treatment in case of an emergency. These devices continuously monitor patients in critical care units of hospitals and surgical centers. Vital sign monitoring is also important in pediatric care in case of premature birth of the child and other health issues.

The key players influencing the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, General Electric Company, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Nonin Medical Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Masimo, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, and others.

North America holds the major share in the market owing to the presence of large number of market players in the US and increasing demand for wearable vital sign monitoring devices. Additionally, extensive use of blood pressure and temperature monitors drive the market. In Asia Pacific, huge population base with chronic disease and increasing demand for health monitors in critical care settings and ambulatory surgical centers are key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by developing countries such as India fuels the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vital signs monitoring devices market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall vital signs monitoring devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.