2019 Dispatch Consoles Market Segment by Application and Industry Research Study 2024

The dispatch console is a system that interfaces to a private or public radio system, allowing the dispatcher to communicate directly with all first responders to coordinate their response activities.

Scope of the Report:

One of the primary growth drivers of the global dispatch console market is the increasing need among businesses for reliable process for communication or information dissemination in a timely and effective manner.

The growing concern about the safety aspect of human beings, assets, infrastructure, and others is also acting in favor of the growth of dispatch console market.

The key players are Motorola Solutions, Harris Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space, Bosch Security Systems (telex), Cisco, Hytera, Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical, GHT Co., Ltd, Catalyst Communications Technologies, Avtec Inc, InterTalk, Omnitronics and so on.

The global Dispatch Consoles market is valued at 2140 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dispatch Consoles.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Dispatch Consoles market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dispatch Consoles market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Motorola Solutions

Harris Corporation

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

Bosch Security Systems (telex)

Cisco

Hytera

Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical

GHT Co., Ltd.

Catalyst Communications Technologies

Avtec Inc.

InterTalk

Omnitronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Consoles (Non-PC Based)

Soft Consoles

Radio Management Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Defense

Public Safety

Transportation

Utility

Healthcare

Others (Mining, Oil & Gas)

