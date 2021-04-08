2019 Marine Tourism Market Overview, Development Status and Outlook to 2024
Global Marine Tourism Market report is a comprehensive study on current state of Marine Tourism Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.
Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.
Scope of the Report:
Cruising is considered a well-established vacation sector in the North American and European markets and a developing sector in several other emerging markets. Industry data indicates that market penetration rates are still low and that a significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. We believe this presents an opportunity for long-term growth and a potential for increased profitability.
The global Marine Tourism market is valued at 58900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 81800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marine Tourism.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Marine Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marine Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Carnival Corporation
Royal Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Lines
MSC Cruises
Genting Hong Kong
Disney Cruise
Silversea Cruises (Royal)
Dream Yacht Charter
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cruise Tourism
Yachting and Sailing Tourism
Other (Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Tickets Service
Onboard and Other Service
