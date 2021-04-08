Aerostructure Equipment Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025
An aerostructure is a component of an aircraft’s airframe. This may include all or part of the fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces. Companies that specialize in constructing these components are referred to as “”aerostructures manufacturers,”” though many larger aerospace firms with a more diversified product portfolio also build aerostructures.
Aircraft production is on the rise and the demand is fueled by a number of global factors. Despite a trend towards loading efficiency, route consolidation, and the geopolitical situation of countries such as Russia resulting in some limitations, the world GDP is up and a wealthier, growing population is leading to a higher volume of flights. In the EU especially, there is higher demand for more eco-friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft, and emerging and expanding markets are supported by large investments in China and Mexico’s attractive workforce.
The global Aerostructure Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aerostructure Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerostructure Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
KUKA Systems
Electroimpact
Broetje-Automation
Gemcor
MTorres Diseños Industriales
SENER
REEL
LISI Aerospace
Triumph Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fastening Systems
Composite Systems
Segment by Application
Civilian
Military
