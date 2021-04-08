Air Defence System Market Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2025

The “Global Air Defence System Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the air defence system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global air defence system market with detailed market segmentation by range, type, platform, component and geography.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Air Defence System Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Air Defence System is a system which uses weapon, or technology for the detection, interception, tracking and destruction of various attacking missiles. There are many components associated with air defence system such as command and control system, gun/turret system, missile launcher, electro-optic sensor and laser range finder, air defense radar and others.

Some of the major drivers which further fuels the air defence system market in the forecast period are mounting geopolitical instabilities across the world, growing defense expenditure for the expansion of air and missiles defense systems and varying nature of warfare.

Leading Key Players

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. Rheinmetall AG

3. Leonardo S.P.A.

4. Raytheon Company

5. BAE Systems PLC

6. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

7. Saab AB

8. Kongsberg Gruppen

9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10. The Boeing Company

The high cost associated with the development of air defense systems, very complex design and need for periodic maintenance of air defense systems and regulatory hurdles related to the transfer of arms are some of the factors which may hamper the air defence system market. However, the mounting technological advancement and growing deployment of air and missile defense systems in emerging economies across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of air defence system market in the forecast period.

The global air defence system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the air defence system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air defence system market based on range, type, platform and component. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall air defence system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The air defence system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the air defence system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

Also, key air defence system market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

