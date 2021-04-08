Alternative Payment Solution: PayPal, Braintree, Venmo, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, Discover, Facebook, eBay, Vodafone, PayGate, Google, Samsung, Alipay

Alternative Payment Solution: PayPal

Summary

PayPal is one of the largest payment service providers globally. It enables digital payments and offers acceptance solutions for consumers and merchants. The company specializes in online payments, mobile and e-commerce, fund transfers, and payment processing. It has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Zong, Paydiant, CyActive, Modest, Braintree, Xoom, and iZettle.

Companies Mentioned:

PayPal

Braintree

Venmo

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

UnionPay

Discover

Facebook

eBay

Vodafone

PayGate

Google

Samsung

Alipay

Founded in 1998 in the US, PayPal is now available in more than 200 markets, and is particularly active in the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The solution is accepted at 19.5 million merchants globally and supports all major payment networks including American Express, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Discover. Following its spinoff from eBay in July 2015, PayPal now operates as an independent publicly traded company.

The PayPal platform (which includes Braintree, Venmo, and Xoom) allows consumers and merchants to receive funds in more than 100 currencies, supports fund withdrawals in 56 currencies, and allows users to hold balances in 25 currencies in their PayPal accounts. It supports access to money on multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets, personal computers, and wearables.

Scope

– In October 2018, PayPal partnered with Walmart to introduce PayPal cash-in and cash-out money services, enabling its users to load and withdraw money from their PayPal balance account at selected Walmart stores.

– In September 2018, PayPal completed the acquisition of iZettle, which was announced in May 2018. The acquisition is expected to enhance PayPal’s in-store capabilities in 11 markets across Europe and Latin America.

– In January 2018, eBay announced the ending of its partnership with PayPal, opting to use Adyen as its primary payments provider at checkout.

– The solution is accepted at 19.5 million merchants globally and supports all major payment networks including American Express, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Discover.

