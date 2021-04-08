Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global application specific integrated circuit market: Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V (The Netherlands), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Market Scenario:

Application specific integrated circuit has high adoption in manufacturing of flat panel displays such as global positioning system (GPS), voice memo, web browsing, e-mail, answering machine, wireless PDAand two-way paging. Its features such as compact size, lightweight, affordability, high-bandwidth, and a better battery life ensure its use in a wide array of applications.

Technology giants such as Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) are some of the major players in ASIC market. Intel Corporation, a prominent player in ASIC market, facilitate users by offering high quality application- Specific Integrated Circuit Market (ASIC) to users through proven design expertise and experience in developing complex ASICs chip design with advanced silicon technology. The Intel’s ASIC development team has expertise on the latest technology. Texas Instruments Inc., a significant player in ASIC market, has designed an automotive ASIC design. The automotive ASIC design comprises of brakes, sensors interface, voltage regulators, LED drivers, and automotive specific standard devices. Infineon Technologies AG has designed an ASIC solution that increases the bandwidth required to develop & market innovative products and solutions with technology experts, extensive research on IP technology. The company’s global network of design centers and their partnership with program management set-up provides users with customized solutions & ASIC design expertise, and local support. They focus on customer needs by providing optimized solutions to enable customer’s time-to-market success.

The factors driving the growth of the application specific integrated circuit market is the growing demand of ASIC in the consumer electronics sector owing to the energy efficient solutions, and low cost of implementation are some of the prime drivers fuelling the market growth. The technological inconsistency in semiconductor industry & electronics industry, which makes it difficult for the vendors to keep up with the pace of innovation. The above mentioned reason is one of the major restraints hampering the growth of the application specific integrated circuit market.

The global application specific integrated circuit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global application specific integrated circuit market is segmented by product type and application. The product type segment is bifurcated into Full Custom Design ASIC, Semi-custom Design ASIC, and Programmable ASIC. The semi-custom design ASIC is further sub-segmented into standard cell-based ASIC and gate array based ASIC. The application segment consists of IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global application specific integrated circuit market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific market accounts for the largest share in the global application specific integrated circuit market. The aspects such as the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting application specific integrated circuit market in the region. Other factors such as advanced technology implementation in manufacturing consumer electronics products and increase in sales of consumer electronics goods are expected to be the other key drivers of application specific integrated circuit market.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufactures

Hardware manufacturers

