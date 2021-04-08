Automation Instrumentation Market Size, Leading Key Players, Technological Advancement, End-user Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Automation can be defined as the use of automated machinery and computers for smooth and efficient task execution. Automation can be broadly divided in three types based on output, viz. mass or flow, batch and flexible or job automation. When the design is not flexible and there is high production then it is classified as mass and flow. When the output is moderate and the process is carried out in different batches, it is termed as batch automation. When the production is low and the design varies in accordance with the product specifications, then the classification is termed as flexible or job.

Instrumentation refers to the devices used for the purpose of observation, measurement, control and monitor. Novel automation types have been developed in the recent past which such as information technology (IT),flexible manufacturing systems (FMS), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), Robots, computer integrated manufacturing (CIM) and Numerically controlled (NC) equipment. IT encompasses computer technologies that are used to create, disseminate, store and retrieve information. CAM uses computers for different functions in production planning and control. NC machines are programmed machine tools that engage in sequential operation execution. Robots are automated equipments that are used to execute several tasks which are normally performed by humans.FMS includes robots, automated material handling tools and numerically controlled tools. In CIM systems many manufacturing functions are linked through an integrated computer network.

Developed markets such as North America and Europe dominated the global market in the recent past and are projected to continue this dominance over the forecast period. Developing markets, which were characterized by large availability of labor, are seeing a shift in trend towards automation across multiple industries. Companies have taken initiatives to cater to the developing markets by shifting their production bases to such areas. Such a trend is presumed to positively impact the regional automation instrumentation market over the forecast period. Economies such as India, China and Brazil are presumed to lead their respective regional markets in the near future.

The global Automation Instrumentation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automation Instrumentation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automation Instrumentation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Endress+Hauser AG

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Transmitter

Temperature Transmitter

Level and Humidity Transmitter

Segment by Application

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Automation Instrumentation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Automation Instrumentation Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Automation Instrumentation Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Automation Instrumentation Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Automation Instrumentation Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Automation Instrumentation Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automation Instrumentation Business

Chapter Eight: Automation Instrumentation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Automation Instrumentation Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

