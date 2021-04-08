Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Electric vehicles are gaining importance in modern times because of the rise in global fuel prices and alarming levels of air pollution. There is widespread concern about the negative effects of global warming. In such a scenario the rapid adoption of electric vehicles is s een as the most viable solution. The time taken to charge electric vehicles was one of the major concerns, but with the advent of wireless inductive charging this issue has been resolved. Inductive wireless charging is considered a major breakthrough as it has made the use of plugs and cords redundant. Inductive charging takes place when an electromagnetic field transfers energy between two coils.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, The industry concentration is high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems are also high. The companies in the world that produce Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems mainly concentrate in North America, Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems, Bosch take the global market share of about 44.37% in 2015, other key manufacturers include Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, WiTricity, Fulton Innovation. The production of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems increased from 2048 K USD in 2014 to 18892 K USD in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 200%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is explosive. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan are still the mainly consumption regions, due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to reach about 261915 K USD by 2022 from 18892 K USD in 2016.

The worldwide market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 49.3% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 310 Million US$ In 2023, from 28 million US$ in 2017.

Place Purchase

