Automotive Smart Glass Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Automotive Smart Glass Industry

Description

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Smart Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Smart Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smart glass or switchable glass (also smart windows or switchable windows in those applications) is a glass or glazing whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from translucent to transparent, changing from blocking some (or all) wavelengths of light to letting light pass through.

Suspended particle device (SPD), Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), and electrochromics are some of the technologies currently in use for manufacturing of automotive smart glass.

North America was the largest market for automotive smart glass, as of 2017. Europe was the second largest market, while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Global Automotive Smart Glass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Smart Glass.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Automotive Smart Glass capacity, production, value, price and market share of Automotive Smart Glass in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Asahi Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Corning

DowDuPont

Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW)

Soliver

Xinyi Glass Holdings

BSG

Taiwan Glass

Safelite

American Glass Products

Research Frontiers

Lihua Glass

Changjiang Glass

Guanghua Glass

Automotive Smart Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Electrochromoics

Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

Others

Automotive Smart Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Smart Glass Consumption and Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Smart Glass capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Automotive Smart Glass manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Smart Glass Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electrochromoics

1.4.3 Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

1.4.4 Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Smart Glass Production

2.1.1 Global Automotive Smart Glass Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Smart Glass Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive Smart Glass Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive Smart Glass Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automotive Smart Glass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Smart Glass Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Saint-Gobain

8.2 NSG Group

8.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

8.4 Asahi Glass

8.5 Central Glass Co., Ltd

8.6 Corning

8.6.1 Corning Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive Smart Glass

8.6.4 Automotive Smart Glass Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 DowDuPont

8.8 Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW)

8.9 Soliver

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings

8.11 BSG

8.12 Taiwan Glass

8.13 Safelite

8.14 American Glass Products

8.15 Research Frontiers

8.16 Lihua Glass

8.17 Changjiang Glass

8.18 Guanghua Glass

