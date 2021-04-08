Automotive & Transportation Coatings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Industry

Description

Automotive & Transportation Coatings are coatings used in Automotive and transportation vehicles such as Plane, Truck, AEC and Train, etc.

The global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market is valued at 23452.32 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 34941.22 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2018-2025.

This report researches the worldwide Automotive & Transportation Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Automotive & Transportation Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Automotive & Transportation Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Evonik

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Covestro AG

Arkema

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Eastman

Clariant AG

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Waterborne Coating

Solvent Borne Coating

Powder Coating

UV-cured Coating

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Plane

Truck

Train

Others

Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production and Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Automotive & Transportation Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Waterborne Coating

1.4.3 Solvent Borne Coating

1.4.4 Powder Coating

1.4.5 UV-cured Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Plane

1.5.4 Truck

1.5.5 Train

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive & Transportation Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.1.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Evonik

8.2.1 Evonik Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.2.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Axalta Coating Systems

8.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.3.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PPG

8.4.1 PPG Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.4.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Nippon Paint

8.5.1 Nippon Paint Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.5.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Kansai Paint

8.6.1 Kansai Paint Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.6.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 AkzoNobel

8.7.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.7.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Sherwin-Williams

8.8.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.8.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Covestro AG

8.9.1 Covestro AG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.9.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Arkema

8.10.1 Arkema Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Automotive & Transportation Coatings

8.10.4 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Beckers Group

8.12 Berger Paints India Limited

8.13 Eastman

8.14 Clariant AG

8.15 Royal DSM

8.16 Lord Corporation

Continued…

