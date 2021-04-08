Bioinformatics Market Analysis 2018-2027: Agilent Technologies, Biomax Informatics, Broker Corporation, Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Geneva Bioinformatics, Illumine, Perknelmer, Qiagen, and Thermofisher Scientific

The Bioinformatics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in need for integrated data, growing demand for nucleic acid & protein sequencing due to reduction in sequencing cost, increase in application of proteomics & genomics, drug discovery & development and initiatives from government and private organization. Nevertheless, lack of skilled work force, common data formats and lack of user friendly tools at cheaper prices are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bioinformatics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Bioinformatics Market in these regions.

Bioinformatics is an amalgamation of biology and information technology, which uses software to link biological data with techniques for information storage, distribution and analysis to support multiple areas of scientific research, including biomedicine.

The prominent players profiled in this report are Agilent Technologies, Biomax Informatics, Broker Corporation, Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Geneva Bioinformatics, Illumine, Perknelmer, Qiagen, and Thermofisher Scientific.

The global Bioinformatics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and Sector. Based on Product the market is segmented into Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms and Bio informative Services. Based on Application the market is segmented into Genomics, Chemo informatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and Others. Based on Sector the market is segmented into Medical Biotechnology, Academics, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and Others.

The “Global Bioinformatics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bioinformatics Market with detailed market segmentation by Products, Application, Sector and geography. The global Bioinformatics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bioinformatics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bioinformatics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bioinformatics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.