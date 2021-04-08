Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Expected to Reach $5,430 million by 2023, Registering a CAGR of 57.6% | Chain, IBM, Accenture PLC, Eris Industries, Intel, Deloitte

The report on “Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market accounted for $228 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $5,430 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 57.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Blockchain distributed ledger is a database, which serves as an online ledger keeping record of transactions that cannot be changed. In present connected and integrated world, economic activity occur in business networks that span national, geographical, and jurisdictional boundaries. Transactions involve various participants such as buyers, sellers, and intermediaries (such as banks, auditors, or solicitors) whose business agreements and contracts are recorded in ledgers.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Chain Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Eris Industries, Intel Corporation, Deloitte, Blockchain Tech Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, and Earthport.

A blockchain is a tamper-proof, pooled digital ledger that registers transactions in a public or private peer-to-peer network. The absence of a central authority in blockchain distributed ledger makes transactions faster. In addition, it is more transparent as it can give regulators a clearer insight into the background of financial transactions, helping them battle money laundering and manage risk. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of blockchain distributed ledger in the coming years. However, modern currencies have always been formed and controlled by national governments. Blockchain distributed ledger faces a barrier in widespread adoption by pre-existing financial institutions, which acts as a restraint of the market. Ability of blockchain distributed ledger to make an exchange without the intermediation of a third party is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into private blockchain and public blockchain. On the basis of end user, it is categorized government, BFSI, automotive, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

