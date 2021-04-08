Cancer Biological Therapy Market forecast to achieve 4.7% CAGR through 2023

Market Highlights

Cancer is the leading and second largest cause of death across the globe. The disease is characterized by disordered and deregulated cellular and stromal explosion along with reduced cell death and growth factor deprivation, and such other factors.

Biological therapy treatment is done with the help of living organisms, parts of living organisms or laboratory manufactured version of such content. Most of the biological therapies use bacteria or vaccines to mimic the body’s immune system to act against cancer developing cells. These various types of biological therapies, which are most of the times stated to biological response modifier therapy or immunotherapy, but these types of therapies do not always target cancer cells directly. Further there are other biological therapies like sections of genetic material or antibodies which are commonly known as DNA or RNA, do aim at targeting cancer cells directly. There are also other types of biological therapies that inhibit specific molecules involved in development and growth of cancer tumor. Such therapies known as; cancer targeted therapies.

Segmentation:

The global Cancer Biological Therapy market is segmented on the basis of phases. Based on the phases, the market has been segmented as phase I, phases II and phases III. Based on the type, the market has been segmented as monoclonal antibodies, interferons, interleukins, cancer growth inhibitors, gene therapy and colony-stimulating factors. Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, cancer research centers and laboratories.

Regional Analysis:

Global cancer biological therapy market, on the basis of regions is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to commands the largest market share due to advanced technologies are continuously on rise in these countries. Europe accounts for the second largest market, where as Asia Pacific with lots of opportunity and continuously growing economies, is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Majorly due to recent developments in healthcare and improving economies. Middle East and Africa with less economic developments and extremely low income accounts for least market share in 2016 but is expected to grow with better cancer treatment in the countries.

Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, ELI Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, EnGeneIC Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis,Pfizer Inc. and others.

