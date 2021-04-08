Case Study: WeChat Mini-programs-The Global Tourist Industry Must Capitalize on WeChats Capabilities and Wide Reach to Target Chinese Tourists

“WeChat Mini-programs””, offers an insight into how tourist businesses can capitalize on the new mini-programs launched by WeChat, the most influential social media app in China, in order to reach and engage with Chinese consumers and ultimately drive sales.

China is the largest outbound market in the world with 145.2 million Chinese traveling abroad in 2017. Outbound tourist flows from China are expected to increase rapidly within the coming years, fueling a rapid growth in tourist spending too. The colossal Chinese market gives rise to a host of business opportunities for tourist players around the world.

However, given substantial cultural and language differences, coupled with the idiosyncrasies that characterize the Chinese market it is often challenging for Western businesses to create marketing campaigns.

WeChat’s new mini-programs WeChat allow Western tourism players to reach Chinese consumers and engage with them in a more effective manner.

The report discusses in detail how to leverage WeChat to effectively target Chinese consumers.

– A number of cities and countries worldwide are partnering with WeChat to create travel guides in Chinese, turning their cities into more welcoming places for Chinese visitors.

– Similarly, a growing number of airlines and hotel companies are creating WeChat accounts, aiming to raise brand awareness, but also introduce options such as check-in, booking and loyalty programs.

– Retailers worldwide are introducing a WeChat Pay option, aiming to making the shopping experience of Chinese tourists more convenient.

– This case study provides readers with insight into WeChat’s new mini-programs and how they can be used by tourist businesses to succesfully engage with Chinese consumers.

– It also discusses specific strategies that clients must develop in order to capitalize on this features in the best possible way.

