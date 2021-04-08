Champagne Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024
Champagne is a variety of sparkling (or carbonated) wine produced in the Champagne region of France. Champagne is typically produced from a few specific varieties of grapes, including Pinot noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. Although these grapes are not all white, champagne is typically a white wine due to extraction methods that minimize contact between the juice and skin.
Scope of the Report:
Globally, the Champagne industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Champagne is relatively much more mature. But some enterprises, like Moet & Chandon, Nicolas Feuillatte, Veuve Clicquot, are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their Champagne and related services. At the same time, France is remarkable in the global Champagne industry because of their market share and technology status of Champagne.
The worldwide market for Champagne is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Champagne in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Moet & Chandon
Nicolas Feuillatte
Veuve Clicquot
Laurent Perrier
Dom Perignon
Mumm
Piper Heidsieck
Pommery
Taittinger
Louis Roederer
Perrier Jouet
Bollinger
Ruinart
Pol Roger
Lanson
Krug
Others
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Non-vintage
Vintage Millésime
Cuvée de prestige
Blanc de Blancs
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Airport
Airplane
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Champagne product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Champagne, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Champagne in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Champagne competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Champagne breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Champagne market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Champagne sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
