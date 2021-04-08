China Bio-pharma Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the China Bio-pharma market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Bio-pharma market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Bio-pharma market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Bio-pharma development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Bio-pharma by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
Pfizer
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson Services
Sanofi, Amgen
AbbVie
Merck & Co., Inc
Biogen Idec
Bayer AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
AstraZeneca PLC
Abbott Laboratories
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Pcs), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Pcs), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Monoclonal Antibodies
Recombinant Proteins
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
Interferons
Recombinant Human Insulin
Erythropoietin
Vaccines
Growth Hormones
Purified Proteins
Others
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Metabolic Disorders
Oncology
Neurological Disorders
Cardiovascular Diseases
Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
Others
