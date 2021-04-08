Cleaning Services Market to achieve considerable growth during the forecast period 2017-2022

The global market is expected to garner $74,299 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Growth in number of dual income households, increased disposable income and rise in construction activities stimulate the growth of cleaning services market. However, intense competition among small and established players, to expand their market presence, is a major challenge for leading market players. Increase in number of working women and investment in real estate is expected to offer attractive opportunities for the growth of cleaning services market.

The Companies Profiled In The Report Are Abm Industries Inc., The Service Master Company, Llc, Cleannet, Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Jani-King Inc., Stanley Steemer International, Inc., Chemdry, And Pritchard Industries Inc.

The Market Is Bifurcated Based On Service Type And Geography. The Service Type Further Includes Commercial And Residential Segments. The Commercial Segment Is Divided Into Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, And Other Services, Which Include Kit Cleaning And Dusting. Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, And Other Services Such As Polishing Are The Further Classifications Of The Residential Segment.

Geographically, The Market Is Classified Into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. The Country-Wise Analysis Of All The Regions Is Included In The Report.

North America is presently the largest cleaning services market, and is anticipated to continue its growth at a notable pace, owing to changing consumer lifestyle and growth in number of working women, majorly in the U.S. From a growth perspective, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, surpassing the North American cleaning services market by 2019. The growth would be driven by the increase in demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India.

