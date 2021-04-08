Cloud Computing Market: Technology Models, Challenges, and Business Benefits 2019

“Cloud Computing Market: Technology Models, Challenges, and Business Benefits 2018″”, examines executives’ opinions on the key factors that are driving the cloud computing market and the inclination of enterprises in adopting cloud computing models based on their technology types and implementation types. Additionally, it provides information about popular cloud computing services, industry verticals that are keen to adopt cloud computing services, and the budget allocation of organizations to the various cloud computing models.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) are the leading cloud computing technology types that will gain significance across industries in 2018, wherein communications and IT industries are strongly determined to adopt cloud computing services over the next 12 months. A growing need for high-performance computing within the industry and flexibility in their operations are encouraging small and medium-sized companies to implement the hybrid cloud architecture model. Additionally, hybrid cloud is expected to see a greater budget allocation in 2018, compared to 2017.

What else does this report offer?

– Adoption of cloud computing technology types: provides information about the cloud computing technology types that are expected to gain significance within organizations in 2018

– Favored cloud computing implementation types: identifies cloud computing implementation types that are gaining prominence among organizations

– Popular hybrid cloud versions: tracks the most important versions of hybrid cloud trending upward in the next 12 months

– Key drivers/benefits: examines the significant factors influencing the use of cloud computing within organizations

– Expected investment towards cloud computing: evaluates the percentage of enterprises’ annual procurement budget being spent on cloud computing services

– Change in cloud computing technology budget: identifies how enterprises’ cloud computing budgets were allocated across the technology areas in 2017 and how they will change in 2018

– Budget allocation for cloud computing implementation areas: highlights the change in investment towards public, private, and hybrid cloud in 2017 and 2018

– Popular cloud computing services: projects the key services with the highest potential benefits from cloud computing technology

– Key industry verticals: highlights industry verticals that are keen to adopt cloud computing services

– Concerns over implementing cloud computing: analyzes major concerns faced by organizations in the adoption of cloud computing.

Scope

– Hybrid cloud computing implementation type is highly popular among all industries, however private cloud implementation model is also expected to grow among large and medium-sized companies in 2018, compared to 2017

– Reduced need for purchasing and maintaining IT Hardware and flexibility and scalability are the key factors influencing the deployment of cloud computing within the industry

– Respondents operating in North America are allocating the largest part of their cloud computing budget towards PaaS in 2018

– Companies identify database management systems and data backup as key cloud computing services that will gain significance over next 12 months.

Reasons to buy

– Helps to alter investment allocation by understanding key cloud computing technologies and implementation areas highlighted by survey executives during 2017 and 2018

– Highlights key factors and industry verticals influencing the use of cloud computing, thus helping organizations to realign their business strategies

– Provide insights into the global and regional cloud computing market along with its scope across different companies

– Helps organizations to enhance their revenue growth opportunities and make effective business strategy decisions through knowing popular cloud computing services.

