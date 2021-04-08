New Study: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – Collagen Solutions Plc, Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX

Collagen peptide is a cold-soluble and easy to digest form of collagen. Collagen is the most important building block and makes up approximately 30% of the proteins in the human body. Collagen peptide contains a higher concentration of glycine, hydroxyproline and proline. Likewise, gelatin is mainly composed of two elements such as proline and amino acids glycine. It is derived from the bones, organs and fibrous tissues animals. Gelatin is essential for proper skin, hair and nail growth, weight regulation and also optimal immune function.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market are growing at a faster pace owing to the inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle and rising demand of collagen peptide & gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry. Moreover, the rapid increase in disposable income coupled with alteration in lifestyle and high adaptation of a healthy diet are the key factors boosting the demand for collagen peptide and gelatin in the global market. However, stringent food regulations towards animal origin food additives and rise in awareness towards animal depletion may restrict the growth of the collagen peptide and gelatin market. Developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and South America are anticipated to provide a developing potential for the collagen peptide and gelatin market over the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Collagen Solutions Plc

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

GELITA AG

GELNEX

Holista Colltech Limited

LAPI GROUP SpA

Rousselot

Tessenderlo Group

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is segmented on the basis of product type, source and application. On the basis of product type, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market is segmented into peptide and gelatin. On the basis of the source, the collagen peptide and gelatin market is bifurcated into, bovine, sheep, porcine, chicken, marine and others. The collagen peptide and gelatin market on the basis of application is classified into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic, nutraceutical, healthcare and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Collagen Peptide and Gelatin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

