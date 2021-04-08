CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Customer Care BPO Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Customer Care BPO Market 2018

In today’s business parlance, outsourcing refers to the practice of outsourcing non-core business functions of an organization to a third party business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider. Similarly, call center outsourcing is the process of contracting the management of voice based customer service processes to specialized call center outsourcing companies. Contact centers defined simply are workplaces wherein human agents receive or make outgoing telephone calls to existing or prospective customers of a company. Outsourced contact centers are specialized contact center outsourcing companies that manage inbound or outbound call center processes for their clients.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

This report focuses on the global Customer Care BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Care BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Concentrix (Convergys)

Alorica

Atento

Acticall (Sitel)

Arvato

Sykes Enterprises

TeleTech Holdings

Transcom

Serco

HKT Teleservices

Comdata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise CCO

Cloud-based CCO

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

