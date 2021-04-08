DENIM PANTS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2024
They are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors.
According to this study, over the next five years the Denim Pants market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Denim Pants business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Denim Pants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Denim Pants value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Light Type
Medium Type
Heavy Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Women
Men
Children
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Levi Strauss
VF Corporation
Diesel
PVH Corporation
Uniqlo
Gap
H&M
G-Star
Inditex
Mavi Jeans
Ralph Lauren
Joe’s Jeans
Edwin
American Eagle
Giorgio Armani
Mango
Guess
Esprit
Lucky Brand
Replay
Dolce & Gabbana
AG Adriano Goldschmied
Lee Cooper
J Brand
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Denim Pants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Denim Pants market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Denim Pants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Denim Pants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
