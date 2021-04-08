Dental Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2027
The market has been categorized on the basis of types, applications, modes of deployment, end-users, and regions. Globally, North America held the largest market share of 48.6% within the dental software market in 2015. The scope of global dental software market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.
Key Players
The leading players of the global Dental Software market are ABELDent Inc. (U.S.), Dentimax LLC. (U.S.), CareStream Health Inc. (U.S.), Ace Dental Software (U.S.), Datacon Dental System (U.S.), Dexis LLC (U.S.), Gendex Dental System (U.S.), Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.), Imageworks Corporation (U.S.), Open Dental Software Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca OY (U.S.), and Sirona Dental System Inc. (U.S.).
Study Objectives
• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, applications, modes of deployment, and end-users
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Target Audience
• Dental Software companies
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Potential Investors
• Raw Material Suppliers
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Key Findings
• On the basis of types, practice management software held the largest share of around 80% within global dental software market in 2015
• U.S. held 88.8% share of the North America dental software market in 2015. It is estimated to grow from $716.8 million in 2015 to reach $1,697.3 million by 2027
• Clinical application segment, valued at $1.5 billion, dominated the market with a share of 91.9% in 2015
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Republic of Korea
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 REPORT EXCERPTS
4 FORECAST INDICATORS
5 MARKET ANALYSIS
6 GLOBAL DENTAL SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE
7 GLOBAL DENTAL SOFTWARE MARKET BY APPLICATION
8 GLOBAL DENTAL SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT
9 GLOBAL DENTAL SOFTWARE BY END USERS
10 GLOBAL DENTAL SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION
11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
………
12 COMPANY PROFILE
121 ABELDENT INC
1211 COMPANY OVERVIEW
1212 PRODUCT OVERVIEW
1213 FINANCIALS:
1214 STRATEGY:
1215 DEVELOPMENTS:
122 DENTIMAX LLC
1221 COMPANY OVERVIEW
1222 PRODUCT OVERVIEW:
1223 FINANCIALS:
1224 STRATEGY:
123 CARESTREAM HEALTH, INC
1231 15COMPANY OVERVIEW
1232 PRODUCT OVERVIEW
1233 FINANCIALS:
1234 MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
1235 MARKET STRATEGY
124 ACE DENTAL SOFTWARE
1241 COMPANY OVERVIEW
1242 FINANCIALS
1243 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
1244 MARKET DEVELOPMENTS:
1245 MARKET STRATEGY
125 DATACON DENTAL SYSTEMS
1251 OVERVIEW:
1252 FINANCIALS:
1253 PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO
1254 STRATEGY:
1255 DEVELOPMENTS:
126 DEXIS, LLC
1261 OVERVIEW:
1262 FINANCIALS:
1263 PRODUCTS FORTFOLIO:
1264 STRATEGY:
1265 DEVELOPMENTS:
127 GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEM
1271 OVERVIEW:
1272 FINANCIALS:
1273 PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO:
1274 STRATEGY:
1275 DEVELOPMENTS: NO DEVELOPMENTS
128 HENRY SCHEIN, INC
1281 OVERVIEW
1282 FINANCIALS:
1283 PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO:
1284 STRATEGY:
1285 DEVELOPMENTS:
Continued…..
