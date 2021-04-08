DEPRESSION TREATMENT THERAPY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest.
One of the major factors for such low growth is a rapid decline in the revenue of branded drug manufacturers and growing strength of generic drug manufacturers. The introduction of virtual reality in the treatment of disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorders is also driving the market.
In 2018, the global Depression Treatment Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Depression Treatment Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Depression Treatment Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pfizer
Teva Pharmaceutical
Johnson and Johnson
Merck
Eli Lily
Novartis
Sanofi
AstraZeneca
Allergan
Mayo Clinic
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Takeda
Brainsway
Lundbeck
NeuroStar
Otsuka
VistaGen Therapeutics
Silver Oak Health
NeuroSigma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drugs
Treatment device
Market segment by Application, split into
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)
Major depression
Dysthymia disorder
Postpartum depression
Atypical depression
Psychotic depression
Bipolar disorder
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Depression Treatment Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Depression Treatment Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
