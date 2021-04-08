Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

DME is an organic compound, which is a gas under normal conditions. The DME market is experiencing strong market growth; much of this growth is due to a strong demand in its key applications such as LPG blending and transportation fuel segments.

China is the largest market for DME. This report estimates the market size of the global DME market in terms of volume. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Germany, and The Netherlands. The market is also segmented and forecasted on the basis of applications of DME and the raw materials employed for manufacturing DME in various countries. Top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.

The DME industry is witnessing high growth on an account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the energy deficit countries. Countries in Asia-Pacific region, except Japan, are majorly focused on using DME for blending with LPG. DME is largely used for blending with LPG, as an aerosol propellant, and as a diesel substitute. Coal is the major feedstock employed for manufacturing DME worldwide. The countries, which are rich in natural gas, prefer to invest in the infrastructure so they can develop natural gas as an alternate to other fuels.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Dimethyl Ether (DME) market include; Aestar (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V, Arrtu Group, China Energy Ltd, DME Aerosol, Ferrostaal GMBH, Fuel DME Production Co. Ltd, Guanghui Energy Co. Ltd, Grillo-Werke Ag, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Methanex Corporation, Xinao Group Co. Ltd, Zagros Petrochemical Co And Others.

Study Objectives of Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Research Report- Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018 & 2023

– To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and application

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To provide economic factors that influences the global Dimethyl Ether (DME) market.

Target Audience

• Manufactures of end-use industry

• Raw material Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• The global DME market is mainly driven by increased reliance of countries on LPG imports.

• Rich coal deposits and increasing environmental concerns are the key driving forces in the Asia-Pacific DME market

• Under capacity of DME in various potential countries and the potential of DME to target transport and power sector are the major opportunities in the market

• Forward and backward collaborations are the major winning imperatives that prevail in DME market

• China leads the DME market, accounting for 93.2% of the total consumption in 2012

• Growth of the DME market in Western European countries is very low as it is majorly driven by aerosol propellant segment

