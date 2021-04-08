Driver Assistance System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
The Global Driver Assistance System market accounted for $11.66 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow over $112.69 billion through by 2027 at an estimated CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.
The key driving factors of the driver assistance system market are- mandating regulations, improving economic status, and advance features offered by driver assistance however the factors such as the complex & expensive features and sophisticated maintenance are restraining the market growth.
Key Players
The Key Players in Driver assistance system Market are- Aisin Seiki co. ltd(Japan) , Autoliv Inc.(Sweden), Continental AG(Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) ,Gentex Corporation(U.S.), Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.(Germany), Hitachi Ltd(Japan), Magna International, Inc.(Canada), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany) Among Others.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/825657-global-driver-assistance-system-market-analysis-forecast-from-2016-to-2027
Global Driver Assistance Systems Analysis & Forecast, 2027
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Driver Assistance Systems development and demand market.
• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified.
• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for driver assistance system were studied.
• Key segments covered in the report are: type, technology and region.
• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor
• For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size
• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data
Target Audience
• Research Organizations
• Automotive industries
• Investment firms
• Corporate
• Cloud service vendors
• Government Agencies
• OEMs
Key Findings
• The global driver assistance system market is estimated to grow from $ 11,659.80 million to $ 112,691.59 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.
• In 2016, Adaptive Cruise Control System (ACC) is estimated to generate highest revenue of $ 2,118.17 million globally, which would increase at CAGR of 18.16 % to $13,280.04 million by 2027.
• The global market size of Park Assist technology is estimated to grow from $1,828.00 million in 2016 to $26,904.13 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.69% for the same period.
• The global demand for Ultrasonic sensors is projected to reach $8,764.89 million in 2016, which would then grow at a CAGR of 23.62%, and reach $90,293.89 million by 2027
Regional and Country Analysis of Driver Assistant Service Market
In 2016, the European region is estimated to lead the market with the largest share of 37.4%, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The demand trend by 2027 will be the same; Europe is expected to lead the market in 2027 with a highest share of 40.1% followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The reason of Europe been a dominating region is the availability of high-tech automobile industries in the region which projected to grow in the forecasted period.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/825657-global-driver-assistance-system-market-analysis-forecast-from-2016-to-2027
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 REPORT EXCERPT
2 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: INTRODUCTION
3 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: MARKET DYNAMICS
5 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
6 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: MARKET VALUE & VOLUME FORECAST (2016-2027) ($ BILLION)
7 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: BY TYPES
8 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION
9 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGIES
10 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
………
11 GLOBAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM MARKET: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD.
11.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.1.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.1.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.1.4 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENTS
11.2 AUTOLIV INC.
11.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.2.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.2.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.2.4 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENTS
11.3 CONTINENTAL AG
11.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.3.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.3.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.3.4 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENTS
11.4 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC.
11.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.4.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.4.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.4.4 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENTS
11.5 DENSO CORPORATION
11.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.5.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.5.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.5.4 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENTS
11.6 FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR INC.
11.6.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.6.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.6.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.6.4 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
11.7 GENTEX CORPORATION
11.8 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.8.1 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW
11.8.2 FINANCIAL UPDATES
11.8.3 KEY STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENTS
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com