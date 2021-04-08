Duty Free Retailing Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Duty Free Retailing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

This report studies the Duty-Free Retailing Market. Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

However, some countries impose duty on goods brought into the country, though they had been bought duty-free in another country, or when the value or quantity of such goods exceed an allowed limit. Duty-free shops are often found in the international zone of international airports, sea ports, and train stations but goods can also be bought duty-free on board airplanes and passenger ships. They are not as commonly available for road or train travelers, although several border crossings between the United States and both Canada and Mexico have duty-free shops for car travelers. In some countries, any shop can participate in a reimbursement system, such as Global Blue and Premier Tax Free, wherein a sum equivalent to the tax is paid, but then the goods are presented to customs and the sum reimbursed on exit.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific ranks the top in terms of global market size of Duty-Free Retailing; it consists of 26.1% of the international market in 2016. North America comes the second, with 22.4% of the global market. Middle East and Africa together consist of 16.2% of the Duty-Free Retailing market in the same year.

Dufry ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Duty-Free Retailing, occupies 22.29% of market share in 2016; While, Lotte Duty Free, with a market share of 12.07%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together only consist of approximately 5.60% of the global market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Duty Free Retailing.

This report studies the Duty Free Retailing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Duty Free Retailing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Duty Free Retailing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Duty Free Retailing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

