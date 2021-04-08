Duty Free Retailing Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
This report studies the Duty-Free Retailing Market. Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.
However, some countries impose duty on goods brought into the country, though they had been bought duty-free in another country, or when the value or quantity of such goods exceed an allowed limit. Duty-free shops are often found in the international zone of international airports, sea ports, and train stations but goods can also be bought duty-free on board airplanes and passenger ships. They are not as commonly available for road or train travelers, although several border crossings between the United States and both Canada and Mexico have duty-free shops for car travelers. In some countries, any shop can participate in a reimbursement system, such as Global Blue and Premier Tax Free, wherein a sum equivalent to the tax is paid, but then the goods are presented to customs and the sum reimbursed on exit.
Scope of the Report:
Asia Pacific ranks the top in terms of global market size of Duty-Free Retailing; it consists of 26.1% of the international market in 2016. North America comes the second, with 22.4% of the global market. Middle East and Africa together consist of 16.2% of the Duty-Free Retailing market in the same year.
Dufry ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Duty-Free Retailing, occupies 22.29% of market share in 2016; While, Lotte Duty Free, with a market share of 12.07%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together only consist of approximately 5.60% of the global market in 2016.
The global Duty Free Retailing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Duty Free Retailing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Duty Free Retailing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Duty Free Retailing market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Dufry
Lagardère Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Duty Free Retailing Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Duty Free Retailing by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
