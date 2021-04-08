Electronic Materials Market Overview, Type, Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

Electronic materials are materials studied and used mainly for their electrical properties.

Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2017 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and presence of numerous device manufacturers in the Asian countries including China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The global Electronic Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

BASF SE

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

The Dow Chemical Co.

AZ Electronic Materials S.A

Cabot Microelectronics Corp

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd

JSR Corp

Kanto Chemical Co. Inc

KMG Chemicals Inc

Sumitomo Chemical Group

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co

Honeywell

Mitsubishi Chem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicon Wafer

PCB Laminate

Photoresist

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits (IC)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

Others

