EMS and ODM Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Description

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the EMS and ODM in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HONHAI

Quanta

Pegtron

Flextronics

Compal

Wistron

Jabil

Inventec

Sanmina

Celestica

New KINPO

USI

Benchmark

Kaifa

PLEXUS

SIIX

Venture

Zollner

UMC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EMS

ODM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication

Computer

Consumer

Industrial

Medical

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 EMS and ODM Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 EMS

1.2.2 ODM

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Communication

1.3.2 Computer

1.3.3 Consumer

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 HONHAI

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 HONHAI EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Quanta

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Quanta EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pegtron

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Pegtron EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Flextronics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Flextronics EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Compal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Compal EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Wistron

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Wistron EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Jabil

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Jabil EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Inventec

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 EMS and ODM Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Inventec EMS and ODM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………..CONTINUED

