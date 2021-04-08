Explosive Growth in IoT in Oil & Gas Market is thriving globally by Top key players like ABB, AGT International, Carriots, Cisco Systems, Eurotech SpA, General Electric, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Kore Telematics, Telit

The oil and gas industry over the past few years has been facing several challenges, in terms of geopolitical fluctuation, natural disasters etc. The industry experts have figured out technology adoption as the only way to disrupt the business operations in the oil & gas sector. Iot is one of the most demanded technology in the industry owing to the various benefits offered by the IoT in the Oil and Gas industry. Availability of complete end-to-end IoT solutions is anticipated to enhance the industry by monitoring and tracking manpower as well as assets, Pipeline monitoring, predictive maintenance, and safety. Lower costs through augmented monitoring and automation of complicated industrial processes are the factor driving the need for IoT in Oil & Gas Industry Market for the coming years.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global IoT in Oil & Gas Industry Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Key Vendors:

• ABB Ltd.

• AGT International

• Carriots

• Cisco Systems

• Eurotech SpA

• General Electric

• Honeywell International

• IBM Corporation

• Kore Telematics

• Telit.

As leading companies in IoT in Oil & Gas Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

