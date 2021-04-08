Fertility Services Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR

Fertility Services are provided to support the treatment curing infertility.The Fertility Services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as trend of delayed pregnancies, growth in infertility rates and availability of latest medical technologies. Nevertheless, high cost for fertility treatments and low awareness levels is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Fertility Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fertility Services market with detailed market segmentation by Procedure, Service, End Use and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fertility Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are CooperSurgical, Inc, Vitrolife, Cook, Care Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Merck, LABOTECT GmbH, and Olympus Corporation

The global Fertility Services market is segmented on the basis of Procedure, Service and End User. Based on Procedure the market is segmented into IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, Others. Based on Service the market is segmented into Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor. Based on End User the market is segmented into Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fertility Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Fertility Services Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Fertility Services Market Analysis- Global Analysis Fertility Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Procedure Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Service Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Fertility Services Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

