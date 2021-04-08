Fiberglass Market Grow Owning to Innovations in Industry With Emerging Trends & Rising Popularity

The “Global Fiberglass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fiberglass market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global Fiberglass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Fiberglass, in general, is fiber reinforced plastic where glass fibers are the reinforcing fibers. Fiberglass is also known as glass reinforced plastic or glass fiber reinforced plastic. Fiberglass possesses high mechanical strength, excellent electrical characteristics, dimensional stability, and low thermal conductivity. They are usually randomly arranged, flattened into sheets or woven into fabrics and comes in various forms such as fiberglass rope, fiberglass tape, and fiberglass cloth. It is light in weight, strong, less brittle, and is moldable in complex shapes.

Top key Players:

3B – the fibreglass company

AGY Holding Corp.

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

CertainTeed Corporation

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Knauf Gips KG

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

The reports cover key developments in the Fiberglass market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type:

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

On the basis of the Application:

Composites

Glass Wool Insulation

By glass fiber Type:

E-Glass

A-Glass

S-Glass

Ar-Glass

T-Glass

D-Glass

C-Glass

On the basis of the Resin:

Thermoset Resins

Thermoplastic Resins

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report analyzes factors affecting Fiberglass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Fiberglass market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Fiberglass companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

