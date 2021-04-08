Forensic Technology Market Estimated to Reach $22,905 million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 13.4% | Chain, IBM, Accenture, Eris Industries, Intel, Deloitte

The report on “Forensic Technology Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Forensic Technology Market was valued at $9,458 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $22,905 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the study period. Forensic technology is widely used in the court of law with an objective to investigate crime. Increase in crime rates and higher need for solving finesse crimes using advanced technologies are expected to drive the growth of the global forensic technologies market. Moreover, rise in government initiatives such as funding to support forensic research supplements the growth of the market. However, lack of accuracy of the results obtained through the use of these technologies are expected to impede the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Chain Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Eris Industries, Intel Corporation, Deloitte, Blockchain Tech Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, and Earthport.

By Product

DNA Testing

Biometric Devices

Digital Forensics

Ballistic Forensics

By Service

DNA Profiling

Fingerprinting Analysis

Drug Analysis

Firearm Analysis

Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global forensic technology market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The report provides data for 2016 and year-on-year forecasts from 2017 to 2023

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Forensic Technology Market Size

2.2 Forensic Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Forensic Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Forensic Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Forensic Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Forensic Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Forensic Technology Sales by Product

4.2 Global Forensic Technology Revenue by Product

4.3 Forensic Technology Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Forensic Technology Breakdown Data by End User

